Dancer, choreographer and LGBTQI+ activist Kirvan Fortuin. Picture: Twitter
Teen held after LGBTQI+ activist and choreographer Kirvan Fortuin stabbed to death

Time of article published 19m ago

Cape Town - The local LGBTQI+ community is in shock after a well-known activist was murdered as the world observes pride month.

Cape Town dancer, choreographer and LGBTQI+ activist Kirvan Fortuin was stabbed to death in Macassar in the early hours of Saturday morning. A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Macassar police are investigating the inccident which occurred in the early hours of this morning. A 28-year-old man was stabbed and died due to his injuries on the way to hospital. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and is being processed according to Child Justice Act," SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed .

Last year Fortuin hosted Africa’s first Vogue Festival and C ape Town’s first international Vogue Ball to observe World Aids Day in an attemp  to help people living with HIV/Aids to shake of the stigma surrounding the virus.

“I’ve lost too many friends within the last five years because of the HIV virus,” he said. “When there was the hype about this virus, infections went down. Now nobody is talking about it and our people are dying again,” he told Weekend Argus at the time.

Fortuin also founded South Africa's first ballroom house, House of Le Cap.

Tributes started pouring in for Fortuin early on Saturday, with many people expressing disbelief at the activist's death. One of the first to comment was TV presenter  Phil Mphela, who posted a seried of tweets honouring Fortuin for his activism.





