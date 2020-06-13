Teen held after LGBTQI+ activist and choreographer Kirvan Fortuin stabbed to death
“I’ve lost too many friends within the last five years because of the HIV virus,” he said. “When there was the hype about this virus, infections went down. Now nobody is talking about it and our people are dying again,” he told Weekend Argus at the time.
Fortuin also founded South Africa's first ballroom house, House of Le Cap.
“I have been judged, criticised, mocked, sabotaged, bullied and even received death threats for being who I am and the work that I do.”— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) June 13, 2020
— Kirvan Fortuin 💔#RIPKirvanFortuin pic.twitter.com/5yhKaiCds1
KNOW HIS NAME:— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) June 13, 2020
Kirvan worked diligently to bring awareness and education on the HIV/AIDS pendamic and its effects on the disenfranchised communities.
He was 2019 recipient of a Ministerial Award from the Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport.#RIPKirvanFortuin pic.twitter.com/lxuhgZPotv
#RIPKirvanFortuin Iconic mother of the House of Le Cap, pioneer for the South African ballroom scene and LGBTQIA+ activist.— CHROMATICAN 𝕊𝕃𝔼𝕋 ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@notyourtopyet) June 13, 2020
My heart is heavy, an inspiration to many, always pushing me to walk balls even though I had no experience/ self doubt.
Justice will be served pic.twitter.com/beYmmNIv84
I can't even think of words to convey how I feel about the loss of Kirvan.— BONGANI (@zauntejada) June 13, 2020
I was chopped at almost EVERY ball by Kirvan. I was always pressed about it but it lit a fire under my ass to be more authentic and more creative.
May their legacy live on forever.#RIPKirvanFortuin pic.twitter.com/HQ4UykTPXn
I am so saddened to exist in a time where yet another queerbody is brutally murdered by yet another hate crime & this happening in the shadow of pride month 💔— QUM (@lancelightyearx) June 13, 2020
IAM fuming
IAM triggered
Mostly, I am at a loss for words. #RIPKirvanFortuin you are forever in our hearts. 😇😭
Rest in peace Kirvan Fortuin— Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) June 13, 2020
Mother of House le Clap
A real icon of the underground SA ballroom scene
And a real inspiration for Queer Folk
Justice will be served pic.twitter.com/yJ0R9oBB9q
Ja hey, being a queer person is not easy, regardless of where in the world you are. We are literally being killed for being queer, for just living our loves as proud queer people, for being who were born to be. I'm sick and I'm sad. #RIPKirvanFortuin— Leroy Essence Hall (@leroy206) June 13, 2020