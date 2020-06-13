Teen held after LGBTQI+ activist and choreographer Kirvan Fortuin stabbed to death





"Macassar police are investigating the inccident which occurred in the early hours of this morning. A 28-year-old man was stabbed and died due to his injuries on the way to hospital. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and is being processed according to Child Justice Act," SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed .





Last year Fortuin hosted Africa’s first Vogue Festival and C ape Town’s first international Vogue Ball to observe World Aids Day in an attemp to help people living with HIV/Aids to shake of the stigma surrounding the virus. “I’ve lost too many friends within the last five years because of the HIV virus,” he said. “When there was the hype about this virus, infections went down. Now nobody is talking about it and our people are dying again,” he told Weekend Argus at the time. Fortuin also founded South Africa's first ballroom house, House of Le Cap.

Tributes started pouring in for Fortuin early on Saturday, with many people expressing disbelief at the activist's death. One of the first to comment was TV presenter Phil Mphela, who posted a seried of tweets honouring Fortuin for his activism.





“I have been judged, criticised, mocked, sabotaged, bullied and even received death threats for being who I am and the work that I do.”



— Kirvan Fortuin 💔#RIPKirvanFortuin pic.twitter.com/5yhKaiCds1 — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) June 13, 2020



KNOW HIS NAME:



Kirvan worked diligently to bring awareness and education on the HIV/AIDS pendamic and its effects on the disenfranchised communities.



He was 2019 recipient of a Ministerial Award from the Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport.#RIPKirvanFortuin pic.twitter.com/lxuhgZPotv — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) June 13, 2020

#RIPKirvanFortuin Iconic mother of the House of Le Cap, pioneer for the South African ballroom scene and LGBTQIA+ activist.



My heart is heavy, an inspiration to many, always pushing me to walk balls even though I had no experience/ self doubt.



Justice will be served pic.twitter.com/beYmmNIv84 — CHROMATICAN 𝕊𝕃𝔼𝕋 ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@notyourtopyet) June 13, 2020

I can't even think of words to convey how I feel about the loss of Kirvan.



I was chopped at almost EVERY ball by Kirvan. I was always pressed about it but it lit a fire under my ass to be more authentic and more creative.



May their legacy live on forever.#RIPKirvanFortuin pic.twitter.com/HQ4UykTPXn — BONGANI (@zauntejada) June 13, 2020

I am so saddened to exist in a time where yet another queerbody is brutally murdered by yet another hate crime & this happening in the shadow of pride month 💔

IAM fuming

IAM triggered

Mostly, I am at a loss for words. #RIPKirvanFortuin you are forever in our hearts. 😇😭 — QUM (@lancelightyearx) June 13, 2020

Rest in peace Kirvan Fortuin

Mother of House le Clap

A real icon of the underground SA ballroom scene

And a real inspiration for Queer Folk

Justice will be served pic.twitter.com/yJ0R9oBB9q — Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) June 13, 2020

Ja hey, being a queer person is not easy, regardless of where in the world you are. We are literally being killed for being queer, for just living our loves as proud queer people, for being who were born to be. I'm sick and I'm sad. #RIPKirvanFortuin — Leroy Essence Hall (@leroy206) June 13, 2020

