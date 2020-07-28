Teens arrested in Lotus River chop shop raid

Two Lotus River teens accused of running a chop shop appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court yesterday after they were raided by the Flying Squad and Grassy Park police over the weekend. Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says the duo got a big fright when a large contingent of police descended on the house in Linda Road where cops discovered five stolen VW Polos and a house filled with car parts. He says the Flying Squad got a tip-off about two Polos standing outside the house on Saturday afternoon and went to investigate. “When they arrived, they ran the registration plates of the two vehicles and found they were stolen. The one Polo was stolen in Muizenberg and the other in Sea Point,” says Laing. He says cops searched the house - where they had previously arrested abalone smuggler - and found the two teens on the property stripping the vehicles.

“Inside the garage three more VW Polos were found, but it could not be confirmed that they were reported stolen, but the cars were confiscated and the investigation is ongoing,” Laing says.

“At the property in question, the owner was previously arrested for perlemoen (abalone) smuggling and it is suspected that the two teens work for him.

“The entire house was filled with car parts that the teens could not explain where they got it from.”

The duo, who may not be named as they are minors, were charged with the possession of stolen property.

“Our detectives opposed the bail as the investigation is ongoing and details around the three additional vehicles need to be clarified.

“We are waiting for the docket to return so we can communicate the outcome.”

Laing also questioned why none of the neighbours ever spoke up.

“The neighbours must have seen the cars come in and heard the grinding of metal, but never came forward,” he says.

“It is not clear how long this has been going on, but we will definitely keep an eye on this property going forward.

“By the amount of parts in the house, it seems that many cars were being brought there to be cut up.”

