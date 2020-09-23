The importance of sign language should be recognised as world celebrates International Day of Sign Languages

CAPE TOWN - The importance of sign languages should be recognised in the Western Cape, social development MEC Sharna Fernandez, said on Wednesday as the world celebrated International Day of Sign Languages.

“We are committed to not only raising awareness about the challenges faced by deaf persons but also to continue providing the necessary support to these individuals so that they are empowered and have an equal opportunity to participate in all spheres of life,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the United Nations recognised the International Day of Sign Languages as a way to “support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity” of all deaf people and other sign language users.

“We wish to reiterate that we remain committed to establishing an inclusive society in which no man or woman is left behind,” Fernandez said in a statement.

She said, according to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are about 72 million deaf people across the world with over 80 percent of them living in developing countries.