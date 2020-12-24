The six million South Africans first in line for the Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town - Up to six million South Africans, or 10% of the population will be first in line to receive the Covax vaccine and priority will be given to four groups of people.

Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee Professor Salim Abdool Karim has revealed that the vaccine will be delivered to the country within the half of 2021.

The four groups to first receive the jab will be:

Healthcare workers

The elderly who are aged 75 years and older, as well as the staff who care for those in old age homes. People with comorbidities will also be prioritised.

Essential workers and personnel needed to maintain essential services in the country.

Persons who are institutionalised including prisoners

“Since we expect that we will not be able to get very large quantities of the vaccine initially we have to prioritise,” said Karim in a video posted on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s Twitter account.

The Covax vaccine programme is the global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide with equitable access to safe and effective vaccines.