These are Lwandle’s top 10 most wanted persons

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have released the photos of the 10 most wanted persons in Lwandle, Strand. According to the provincial spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, Lwandle police detectives are seeking assistance from the public to locate the wanted suspects in order to solve the cases.

The suspects are wanted on a range of crimes which include murder, rape, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. All these suspects were previously arrested but failed to reappear in court, and warrants of arrest have since been issued for them by the court. Khanisani Shushu is wanted for a murder that was perpetrated on November 30, 2018, in Overwacht Road, Lwandle.

It is alleged Shushu stabbed a 27-year-old man from Nomzamo, who died on the scene. “Police conducted their investigation and arrested the suspect involved. He appeared in the Strand Magistrate Court and was released on bail. He failed to appear in court, and a warrant of arrest has since been issued,” van Wyk said. Siyathemba Gonongo is wanted for a murder that occurred in Paliso Street in Asanda Village on April 27, 2018.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died on arrival at hospital due to the injuries sustained. Gonongo was arrested and made his first appearance in the Strand Magistrate’s Court. He was released on bail and has since vanished.

Abongile Makaleni and his colleague reported an armed robbery case to police and claimed they were pointed with a firearm by two unknown men delivering bread in Lwandle. “According to Makaleni, the two suspects robbed them of the money. Police interrogated both the driver and his passenger separately, and their storytelling did not match up. “Police found out that they were both lying as there was no robbery incident that occurred, but the incident was staged. Both suspects were then arrested and charged with perjury,” van Wyk said.

The duo appeared in the court and were released on bail. Makaleni absconded and never returned to court. A warrant for his arrest was issued. Mandlenkosi Hulani is wanted for murder after he allegedly stabbed the deceased after an argument in Nombule Street, Asanda Village, on February 8, 2021.

Hulani was released on bail by the Strand Magistrate’s Court but has since disappeared. Yonela Maliti is being sought for murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death on August 2, 2019, after an argument ensued at a house in Juqu Street, Asanda Village. “She was arrested and appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court. A new court date was given after she was granted bail, and she never returned back to court. A warrant of arrest has since been issued by the court for her arrest,” van Wyk said.

Sipho Bidli is wanted on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, which took place on October 17, 2020, just after 4am. Police say the vehicle owner parked his vehicle outside his colleague’s house in Vukayi Street, Lwandle, and within minutes, heard his vehicle moving. Police were immediately alerted, and Bidli was spotted in the vehicle a few kilometres from where it was stolen.

He was arrested and given a date for his next court appearance. Bidli has since disappeared. Yonela Mbasa is wanted on a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed his victim to death after an argument.

The incident occurred on December 25, 2020, in Shumani Street, Asanda Village. He was subsequently arrested but was granted bail by the Strand Magistrate’s Court. A warrant of arrest was issued after he failed to return to court.

Stanley Mutsvange is wanted for rape. It is alleged that on April 9, the victim was walking home from the local tuckshop in Ndzuxo Street in Nomzamo when Mutsvange grabbed her, closed her mouth with his hand, pulled her underneath a truck and raped her. “The suspect was then arrested and appeared in the Strand Magistrate Court and later released on bail. Mutsvange never came back to court, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest,” van Wyk said.

Tellmore Gweya is also wanted for rape. He is alleged to have raped a 10-year-old child continuously between the period of December 2016 and April 2017 in Xaki Street, Asanda Village, whenever no adults were around. “Gweya was arrested, appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court, and released on bail. Since then, he never returned to court. A warrant of arrest was then issued by the court for his arrest,” van Wyk said.

Christopher Nyajeni is wanted on a charge of fraud that he is alleged to have perpetrated between 2013 and 2014. “It is alleged that the complainant lost his identity book during the period of 2013 and 2014, and when he went to renew his motor vehicle license disc with the municipality on June 28, 2016, he was informed of five warrants of arrest issued in his name. The complainant found out that he has four motor vehicles registered in his name, which are unknown to him. “He then reported a fraud case to the police. The suspect was then arrested and released later. He failed to appear again after being given bail. A warrant of arrest was then issued by the Strand Magistrate’s court for his arrest,” van Wyk said.

Police urge anyone with information that may lead to the arrest or whereabouts of the suspects to contact Detective Sergeant Vernando Mitchelle at 082 522 1953 or 021 845 2060. Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crime Stop at 0860 010 111 or use the MySAPS app.