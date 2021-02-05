This is how many Covid-19 vaccine doses each province will receive

Cape Town – Across the country, provincial health departments are pressing ahead with preparations for the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

Most provinces have expressed that they hope to start with their Covid-19 vaccinations by February 15 or sooner.

Here is how many Covid-19 doses each province will be receiving:

Western Cape

The Western Cape Department of Health will receive 35 000 doses for the public sector and 58 000 for the private sector.

The province wants the vaccines to be brought to the Cape Medical Depot and the vaccine will be distributed from there.

Ninety-three vaccine fridges are expected to be delivered this week, and the vaccine card is being printed.

The facilities for vaccinations have to be accredited, as do the people who will give the vaccinations.

Gauteng