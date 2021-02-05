This is how many Covid-19 vaccine doses each province will receive
Cape Town – Across the country, provincial health departments are pressing ahead with preparations for the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.
Most provinces have expressed that they hope to start with their Covid-19 vaccinations by February 15 or sooner.
Here is how many Covid-19 doses each province will be receiving:
Western Cape
- The Western Cape Department of Health will receive 35 000 doses for the public sector and 58 000 for the private sector.
- The province wants the vaccines to be brought to the Cape Medical Depot and the vaccine will be distributed from there.
- Ninety-three vaccine fridges are expected to be delivered this week, and the vaccine card is being printed.
- The facilities for vaccinations have to be accredited, as do the people who will give the vaccinations.
Gauteng
- Will receive 85 500 doses for the public health sector and 130 000 for the private sector.
- The province has 224 vaccination sites and 808 vaccinators.
- The first roll-out will be launched at the Chris Baragwanath Hospital and then distributed to other vaccination facilities and hospitals.
- The second phase is expected to begin in April.
KwaZulu-Natal
- The province has 163 256 health personnel eligible for inoculation.
- The roll-out programme is set to begin on February 14.
- Phase 1 will see health workers and support staff in direct contact with Covid-19 patients receiving the vaccine.
- Phase 2 will be those who are not in direct contact with patients.
Limpopo
- The Limpopo government says the province will receive 44 526 doses rolled out from February15.
- The province has already identified 39 sites where the process will take place.
- According to the province, there will be a shortfall of slightly over 6 000 and some staff will not receive the vaccine immediately.
- The province says it can successfully complete phase one of the vaccination campaign in three weeks once it receives the doses.
Northern Cape
- Around 14 000 doses of the Covishield vaccine are expected to arrive in the province.
- The health-care workers will be vaccinated at 15 vaccine sites.
- The vaccination programme will start at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley, with the immunisation of around 2 000 health-care workers on February 10.
- Primary health-care clinics and community health-care centres will receive 1 790 doses from March 1, while 1 310 doses will be reserved for all other clinical support staff.
North West
- An estimated 35 000 health-care workers stand to be vaccinated in the province, 23 000 at public health facilities.
- The province plans to administer around 500 doses of the vaccine at each of its 21 designated vaccination sites every day.
- At least 23 000 health-care practitioners from the public sector and 11 000 from the private sector, including specialists, doctors and nurses, will be targeted for the first phase of the vaccination.
Mpumalanga
- The Mpumalanga provincial Health Department is expected to receive over 30 000 doses of the vaccine by next week.
- Health-care workers will be inoculated at 26 hospitals across the province.
Eastern Cape
- The Eastern Cape has been allocated 60 500 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
- Eight storage facilities have already been set up.
- The provincial government is targeting to vaccinate 3.7 million people in six to nine months.
- The vaccine is expected to reach the Eastern Cape in about two to three weeks.
- Over 500 vaccinators are being trained.
Free State
- The province was still finalising its plan, with Premier Sisi Ntombela to reveal details on February 10.
- The Free State Health Department has announced that 47 vaccination sites have been identified for the first phase of the roll-out.
- The health-care workers in the Free State will be among those across the country receiving India's vaccine as part of the first phase of rolling it out to front-line workers.