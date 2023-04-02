This is how to convince your parents that streaming and gaming is a ‘real job’

Whether people want to admit it or not, streaming and gaming can be real jobs. Now before people come at me for being misleading, it is worth noting that only with hard work, effort, blood (not literal), sweat and tears (most likely literal), will you be able to make a career out of gaming and streaming.

But what are the steps to making this your full-time thing? IOL spoke to Comic Con Africa and Comic Con Cape Town show director, Carla Massmann, about Comic Con Cape Town and what it takes to go into the exciting world of streaming and gaming. Massmann noted that there are there are several steps to undertake if you are interested in becoming professional e-sport gamer in South Africa.

“Firstly, it is important to train! Practise and improve your skills by playing regularly and studying the game – this will make you more competitive,” said Massmann, adding that it was essential to participate in local tournaments and leagues to gain experience and exposure. Participating in leagues and gaming will also help connect and network with other gamers and industry professionals to build relationships and increase your visibility within the industry. Massmann noted that when facing sponsorship and exposure, players often saw these as challenges but said there were several ways to overcome these challenges.

The first approach is to create a strong online presence and develop a personal brand through social media and streaming platforms. How do you do this? Well, you can start by living your best stream life and create content. As mentioned before, participating in local tournaments and leagues can provide exposure and opportunities for sponsorship. The South African streaming scene is growing at an exponential rate – and we can unexpectedly thank the pandemic for the growth.

So how do you become a streamer or a gaming content creator and convince your parents that is indeed a “real job”? “Quite simple, the way of being successful in content creation is to start! Once you start, you will learn more about your audience and what they want, focus on delivering high quality content that your audience appreciates. “Allow your community to grow with you to build loyalty with them, and genuinely connect with fans that make an effort to support you,” advised Massmann.

“It’s an age-old debate between parents and their kids when any ‘new age’ is discussed, especially one that has such a low barrier to entry such as streaming or content creation. “I think that one of the most important things is for the content creator to realise that sustainable monetised content creation takes time to achieve,” continued Massmann, adding that until you achieved that goal, it was in your best interest to “consider factors, such as bills, while working to the top”. As with all jobs, you should also remain consistent in your content creation if you hope to succeed.

“Another way that you could convince your parents that content creation is a ‘real job’ is by using existing content creators and walking your parents through their journey to see that it is viable.“ You could also get hold of streamers at Comic Con Cape Town and ask about their job as well as technical questions you may have. The good news is that South African, and even international, brands are increasingly teaming up with streamers and content creators for paid partnerships. This partnership is mutually beneficial.