This is what the weather will be like as you ring in the New Year

Gauteng cities can expect warm to hot weather, with Pretoria reaching a high of 30 on Friday as well as Saturday. Johannesburg is expected to have highs of 28 and 27 on Friday and Saturday respectively. Those living in KwaZulu-Natal can expect to ring in 2022 with cold to cool weather.

Cities in the Western Cape welcome the new year with cool to warm weather. Those living in the Northern Cape can expect hot weather so (safely) enjoy a few drinks to celebrate 2022. Those in the Free State also will experience hot weather and Bloemfontein has a high of 32 on Friday.

North West residents will also have warm to hot weather. Eastern Cape residents will experience chilly weather with highs of 14 until 20. Those living in Mpumalanga and Limpopo can all expect warm to hot weather.

Picture: South African Weather Service Picture: South African Weather Service Cabinet has scrapped the midnight curfew restriction ahead of New Year's Day. South Africans can celebrate New Years Eve and New Years Day without worrying about curfew as Cabinet has confirmed that the curfew will be lifted. In a statement, Cabinet said gatherings are restricted to no more than 1 000 people indoors and no more than 2 000 people outdoors.