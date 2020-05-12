This is where SA's 698 new Covid-19 infections came from

Johannesburg - The total Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape now stands at 6 105, with 484 new cases reported for May 12. No new deaths were recorded, which leaves the total at 206. Gauteng has the second most with 2 014 infections, and the Eastern Cape has 1 504. The Western Cape accounts for 53% of the confirmed cases in the country. A total of 369 697 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted to date with 13 630 tests done in the past 24 hours.



PROVINCES NEW CASES TOTAL CASES PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL Western Cape 484 6105 53,8 Gauteng 43 2014 17.7 Eastern Cape 148 1504 13,3 KwaZulu-Natal 22 1394 12,3 Limpopo 0 54 0,5 Mpumalanga 0 63 0,6 Free State 0 135 1.2 North West 1 51 0,4 Northern Cape 0 30 0,3 Total 698 11350 100,0

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday it was evident there was cross-border transmission of Covid-19 between the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, and this had to be handled holistically.

"The trade routes and the seasonal workers are something we have to take into account as we manage the containment of the infections," he said.

Mkhize also gave a breakdown of tests done at public and and private facilities.

