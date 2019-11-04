Vicki Momberg was due to hand herself over to police within 30 days after her appeal against her conviction and sentence failed. File picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - South Africans have been speculating on the whereabouts of convicted racist Vicki Momberg after police confirmed that she was on the run. It is believed that Momberg has been eluding the authorities since a warrant for her arrest was issued on August 1. Earlier this year, Momberg was unsuccessful in her bid to appeal a crimen injuria conviction and two-year jail sentence which was handed down in August last year.

According to police Momberg failed to hand herself over to hand herself over to police within 30 days of the appeal judgment to begin serving her sentence.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 last year for calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident. The incident was caught on camera and grabbed headlines nationally.

