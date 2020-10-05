Three appear over ’abducted’ Chinese women found in Gugulethu shack

Cape Town – Three suspects were arrested following the shocking discovery of two abducted Chinese women who were found in a shack in Gugulethu’s Barcelona informal settlement. One of the women was found dead on Friday morning and it is not clear how she died, but police suspect that she had tried to escape. It is believed the suspects were demanding R5 million for the women’s safe return. According to police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut, the two women aged 51 and 34 were snatched by suspects in Delft on 25 September. “The exact cause of her death and the motive for the kidnapping are yet to be determined.

“Police arrested three suspects aged 26, 32, and 34, who are detained until their court appearance on Monday,” said Traut.

Gugulethu Community Policing Forum chairperson Sonwabile Magida says the suspects called the family of the Chinese women demanding a R5 million ransom.

“But the Chinese family said they can only afford R2 million. The suspects used one of the women’s cellphone and tracked to Barcelona.

“Residents pointed to the house when police came looking after also receiving an anonymous tip-off. It is not clear how the person who tipped the police knew about the shack.”

He says the three suspects had been renting the shack where the women were found. “The shack is rented by people from Khayelitsha.”

Magida said the discovery of the women was shocking and the suspects must not be given bail.

“What happened is shocking and this is the first time something like this happens in Barcelona. The suspects mus not be granted bail.”

