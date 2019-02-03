File picture: SAPS Twitter

Cape Town - The response by the South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-gang unit (AGU) to a shooting in which a 13-year-old boy was fatally wounded in Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Saturday night led to the arrest of three suspects for another murder committed earlier on the same day, Western Cape police said. The young victim was shot dead just after 8.30pm in La Boheme Street, Scottsdene, in Kraaifontein "under circumstances which are currently still being investigated", Lt-Col Andrè Traut said on Sunday.



AGU members were deployed in the area in search of the suspects and to investigate the circumstances. These investigations led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 24 and 35, in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man shot dead in Park Avenue, Scottsdene at about 5.30am on Saturday morning.

Further investigation also resulted in the discovery of a 9mm pistol and ammunition, which was reported stolen in Montclair in 2015. The firearm was found in the possession of the 35-year-old suspect.

"This morning [Sunday], our investigations led us to a third suspect, aged 32, who was also arrested in connection with the murder in Park Avenue in Scottsdene yesterday [Saturday]." Once charged, the suspects would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court, Traut said.

African News Agency (ANA)