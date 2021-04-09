Three suspects to appear after Cape Town man shot dead in front of child

Cape Town – Three suspects were arrested last night after a 41-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his child in his Thornton, Cape Town, residence on Monday.

The trio are due to make a court appearance in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge on Monday, while an additional drug charge will be heard at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement on Friday..

The assailants had fled the scene in a hired vehicle with cloned number plates. With the assistance of the vehicle hire company, the silver Toyota Yaris was identified and tracked to Khayelitsha, he said.

National Intervention Unit members spotted the vehicle in Khayelitsha and apprehended the three occupants, a 24-year-old man and two 25-year-olds.

While all three suspects have been detained for the murder in Thornton, the 24-year-old suspect also faces an additional charge for the possession of drugs.