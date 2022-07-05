Three years later and still no word or sign of Mushfiq Daniels who went missing in Vietnam

Durban - July 5 marks three years since a South African family was informed that their loved one had gone missing. Mushfiq Daniels left SA to pursue his teaching career in Vietnam. He last spoke to his family on July 3, 2019. His mother, Faheema Abrahams, said she received a message that her son had a breakdown at an Airbnb.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time she said people had tried to help her son but he ran away. "He was then spotted on the street, bare foot and bare chested and that’s why they contacted me again. We left Cape Town immediately and landed in Vietnam," she said. However, her son has not been found.

In a post on Facebook, Abrahams said she still feels the pain. "The pain, the anguish, the fear. It's like every cell in my being remembers. The hopelessness, the helplessness, the frustration at not having any answers comes up again. I will keep your memory alive till my last breath. You were someone, you meant something to all that knows you. "You will always be my 'shams'. Wherever you are may you be safe & if you are no more may you be in the highest of abodes our Mushi. We miss & love you unconditionally. Until we meet again... Your mumzy.." she wrote.

Story continues below Advertisement