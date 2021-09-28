Three young women shot in head in Khayelitsha

Cape Town – Three young females – including a teenager – were shot in the head execution-style in Khayelitsha on Monday evening. Residents at the TT Block informal settlement recalled hearing gunshots after 8pm, , Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Tuesday.

’’A few minutes later the bodies of young women, aged 17, 20 and 21, were discovered in a passage between the shacks. The victims had all been shot in their heads,’’ said Potelwa. The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined. Western Cape police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of the suspects/s. Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigations is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via MySAPS App. Information received will be handled in strict confidence.

The Khayelitsha community has been rocked by gender-based violence and femicide over the past few months. Recently, a memorial service was held for Nomandla Mthathi, 34, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a friend of her boyfriend. In August, a woman's body, who had been set alight, was found near the Khayelitsha stadium.

In the same month, a Khayelitsha woman who stood for nomination as an ANC candidate for the City of Cape Town, Phumeza Nomzazi, was shot dead. In June, a 79-year-old woman was raped, killed and torched inside her home. Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido told the Weekend Argus he was tired of being in a position where he had to condemn the shootings happening in the area.