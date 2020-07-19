TikTokers bring out their best moves for Mandela Day
Cape Town - TikTok users found an inventive way to celebrate Mandela Day this year, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind and what TikTokers do best - dance.
Celebrating Mandela Day brings into focus the values Tata Madiba lived his life by: discipline, compassion, fairness and hope. It is also a chance for many to reflect on the late president's legacy. One of his charming aspects that people fondly remember about Madiba was his dance moves.
On what would have been the late former president’s 102nd birthday, TikTok users were encouraged by the official South African account to best to show off their "Madiba Jive" moves on the app.
Here are some of the standout performances:
