TIMELINE : 10 months of Covid-19 in SA

It has been just over ten months since the first Covid-19 case in South Africa. Tracking the critical moments over the period reveals how the country went from a mere two cases at the beginning of March to currently reaching over 1.1 million cases.

From the onset, South Africa implemented strict measures, with multi-level lockdowns, the ban on travel, and restrictions on alcohol and cigarettes. These measures initially helped to slow the rate of infections. However, the country now finds itself backtracking as alert level 3 was reintroduced last week, and daily infections are at its highest.

Citizens are now turning their eyes to how the government will handle the national vaccine distribution. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that the country would receive its first batch of vaccines later this month and is planning on distribution for February.

Here are the key events in South Africa’s Covid-19 timeline: