Tinder Swindler: Are they ’gullible’ or do you sympathise? Twitter weighs in

Tinder Swindler tells the story of man who sweet-talked and then defrauded women of millions while promising the world and happy-ever-afters.

Cape Town - Move over, Ozark. The internet and Netflix lovers have a new favourite obsession. Tinder Swindler.

Twitters users had a field day, making it trend widely on social media. While some say “that would never happen to me”, others are a bit more sympathetic.

Simon : babe, my enemies have caught me, I need money to save my life



Kenyan babe: pic.twitter.com/DXxWz2E0Xo — Mzee Edd 🇰🇪 (@005e5n) February 4, 2022

TINDER Swindler is probably a documentary that most South African women can relate to. Having to take loans for men in the name of love😭😭#IblewIt#tinderswindler — Sibusiso Zulu (@realsibusiso_z) February 4, 2022

When I see people saying they would never fall for the #TinderSwindler I recall the congnitive trap called Optimism Bias that makes us think we are less likely to fall for scams 🤣🤣



But in truth, every and anyone can fall for things like those pic.twitter.com/kLndxxA9Co — Eustace Bagge (@MonyisiSA) February 5, 2022

So this babe took out $250,000 worth of loans for a boyfriend?! WTH I don’t even understand the thought process behind that, I feel sorry for her because he must have manipulated the heck out of her! Just wow! #tinderswindler — Lola OJ (@Lola_OJ) February 5, 2022

But they are also gullible. What in the name of trust would you be letting your money go like that ? Nway I’m probably talking out of poverty 😂🙌🏾#tinderswindler — Damalie_Kirabo (@DamalieKatrah) February 5, 2022

#TinderSwindler is really upsetting. However there are so many people ( and stories) just like this happening everyday. People using other people’s need for love for personal gain and material wealth. — Ororo Munroe (@omoyangaa) February 5, 2022

Some Tweeps also memed Simon Leviev, and noted their ’favourites’ in the popular documentary.

When he asked for the lottery ticket #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/TR47jfRTk5 — Kelsey Morgan 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@iamkelseymorgan) February 5, 2022

Simon Leviev: My enemies are after me😭😭#tinderswindler — Ndoni (@Ndoni_M) February 4, 2022

A lot of people (myself included) were particularly concerned over the ending and wanted justice for the women who were extorted. (No spoilers.)