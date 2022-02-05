NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Picture: Twitter

Tinder Swindler: Are they ’gullible’ or do you sympathise? Twitter weighs in

Cape Town - Move over, Ozark. The internet and Netflix lovers have a new favourite obsession. Tinder Swindler.

Tinder Swindler tells the story of man who sweet-talked and then defrauded women of millions while promising the world and happy-ever-afters.

Twitters users had a field day, making it trend widely on social media. While some say “that would never happen to me”, others are a bit more sympathetic.

Some Tweeps also memed Simon Leviev, and noted their ’favourites’ in the popular documentary.

A lot of people (myself included) were particularly concerned over the ending and wanted justice for the women who were extorted. (No spoilers.)

This show raises a lot of questions, but also forces you to look within yourself. Would YOU take out loans – even a small one – because someone convinced you that you were the one? That you were the only person that could help? What would you do if you were in their shoes?

While many claim that something like this could never happen to them, it’s worth noting that cases like these are not uncommon.

They can happen on a much smaller scale. Instead of the thousands of dollars that Simon’s victims gave out, it could start off as a few hundred Rands – or even less. Gradually it increases until you are in debt.

Tips to keep safe in the online dating world

Don’t share too much too soon. Besides keeping that air of mystery, don’t divulge too much too soon (or at all.)

If your gut says something is wrong, trust it.

Make sure someone knows your whereabouts if you are going to go on a date. It could be your best friend or your mom, but ensure that someone knows where you will be headed.

