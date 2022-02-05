Tinder Swindler: Are they ’gullible’ or do you sympathise? Twitter weighs in
Cape Town - Move over, Ozark. The internet and Netflix lovers have a new favourite obsession. Tinder Swindler.
Tinder Swindler tells the story of man who sweet-talked and then defrauded women of millions while promising the world and happy-ever-afters.
Twitters users had a field day, making it trend widely on social media. While some say “that would never happen to me”, others are a bit more sympathetic.
#tinderswindler— Mzee Edd 🇰🇪 (@005e5n) February 4, 2022
Simon : babe, my enemies have caught me, I need money to save my life
Kenyan babe: pic.twitter.com/DXxWz2E0Xo
TINDER Swindler is probably a documentary that most South African women can relate to. Having to take loans for men in the name of love😭😭#IblewIt#tinderswindler— Sibusiso Zulu (@realsibusiso_z) February 4, 2022
When I see people saying they would never fall for the #TinderSwindler I recall the congnitive trap called Optimism Bias that makes us think we are less likely to fall for scams 🤣🤣— Eustace Bagge (@MonyisiSA) February 5, 2022
But in truth, every and anyone can fall for things like those pic.twitter.com/kLndxxA9Co
So this babe took out $250,000 worth of loans for a boyfriend?! WTH I don’t even understand the thought process behind that, I feel sorry for her because he must have manipulated the heck out of her! Just wow! #tinderswindler— Lola OJ (@Lola_OJ) February 5, 2022
But they are also gullible. What in the name of trust would you be letting your money go like that ? Nway I’m probably talking out of poverty 😂🙌🏾#tinderswindler— Damalie_Kirabo (@DamalieKatrah) February 5, 2022
#TinderSwindler is really upsetting. However there are so many people ( and stories) just like this happening everyday. People using other people’s need for love for personal gain and material wealth.— Ororo Munroe (@omoyangaa) February 5, 2022
Some Tweeps also memed Simon Leviev, and noted their ’favourites’ in the popular documentary.
My enemies are after me, I need money.— Omphemetse (@Ompheking) February 5, 2022
ASAP! #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/dji90WFQIn
When he asked for the lottery ticket #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/TR47jfRTk5— Kelsey Morgan 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@iamkelseymorgan) February 5, 2022
Noone:— Ndoni (@Ndoni_M) February 4, 2022
Absolutely noone:
Simon Leviev: My enemies are after me😭😭#tinderswindler
And the MVP goes to ... #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/FKJAfKMKGo— Mrs Fabulosity 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@felicityrumbie) February 4, 2022
A lot of people (myself included) were particularly concerned over the ending and wanted justice for the women who were extorted. (No spoilers.)
This show raises a lot of questions, but also forces you to look within yourself. Would YOU take out loans – even a small one – because someone convinced you that you were the one? That you were the only person that could help? What would you do if you were in their shoes?
While many claim that something like this could never happen to them, it’s worth noting that cases like these are not uncommon.
They can happen on a much smaller scale. Instead of the thousands of dollars that Simon’s victims gave out, it could start off as a few hundred Rands – or even less. Gradually it increases until you are in debt.
Tips to keep safe in the online dating world
Don’t share too much too soon. Besides keeping that air of mystery, don’t divulge too much too soon (or at all.)
If your gut says something is wrong, trust it.
Make sure someone knows your whereabouts if you are going to go on a date. It could be your best friend or your mom, but ensure that someone knows where you will be headed.
