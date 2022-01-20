Tips to help you cope with soaring temperatures this weekend in Cape Town
Share this article:
CAPE TOWN - As temperatures are expected to soar in Cape Town this weekend, residents are urged to take precautions.
Temperatures are expected to rise in the mid and high 30s. To assist in remaining cool, hydrated and safe during this time:
- Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water. Keep an eye on babies, children and the elderly to ensure they remain hydrated.
- Know the signs of dehydration: cramps, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, fainting and seizures.
- Animals: ensure animals have a cool place to find shelter from the heat and have clean water to drink.
- Clothing: wear garments that are light, and protect your skin by using sunscreen.
- Activities: if you are participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated. Do not engage in anything too strenuous.
- Pool/beaches: ensure the safety of children and others around you at all time. If visiting beaches, ensure there are on duty lifeguards. Keep an eye on children at all times.
- Vehicles: do not leave children and pets in a vehicle unattended, even if the window is open.
- Foods: eat foods that will help you cool off. Fruits with high water content are encouraged.
Remember to stay safe and continue to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.
IOL