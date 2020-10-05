Toddler, brother die in hail of bullets while sitting in car

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A heartless gunman killed a toddler and his brother while they were sitting in a car. A witness says little Elam Mandoyi, 3, was in the backseat of a VW Polo and his brother, Asandile Mandoyi, 24, in the driver’s seat on Thursday night when an unknown gunman opened fire on the siblings. The incident happened at the corner of Ndawo and Khethelo Streets in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. A woman, who was one of the first people on the scene, says she heard gunshots and when she went to check what had happened, she saw the car riddled with bullets. Vuyelwa Sigoni, 27, says: “It was around 9pm, while I was watching TV, I heard several gunshots. I was scared to go out, but I heard people screaming and then I went outside.

“When I got to the car, I saw the child was at the back and he had already passed on.”

The shocked woman tells the Daily Voice she is still traumatised after seeing the little boy’s body: “No one ever thinks they will one day see a child’s body riddled with bullet holes.

“I can’t even understand who would shoot a child like that.”

She says Asandile was still alive when the community members approached the car.

“He was still breathing when I was there, but I soon left the scene,” adds Vuyelwa.

“I couldn’t look at the gruesome scene any more. Things like that hardly happen here, and it is now difficult for me when I look at the place where this incident happened.”

The Daily Voice visited the family of the victims, but they did not want to comment.

“We don’t want to talk about what happened, we are not ready,” a relative said.

SAPS’ André Traut confirmed the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old male and his three-year-old brother are being investigated after they were shot and killed inside a VW Polo Ndawo and Khethelo Streets in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on 1 October at around 9pm.

“The motive for the incident is unknown and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut says.

Any person with information regarding the murders are kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice