Cape Town - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Delft has opened a case of culpable homicide after a two-year-old boy was knocked down by a car and killed in Roosendaal, Delft on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle was taken in for questioning, said provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk

According to EWN, community activist Marilyn Simons said that the driver was collecting his own child at the creche when another toddler ran behind the vehicle as the driver reversed. When the driver realised what happened, it was too late.

It is unclear whether the deceased boy attended the same creche.

Police called on members of the public with information about the incident to come forward and contact Delft SAPS at 021 954 9000.

