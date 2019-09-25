Hlompho Mohapi Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The case against three suspects accused of killing a young woman from Thembalethu, part of the George municipality, has been set down for a pretrial in November in the Circuit High Court. They allegedly killed the 25-year-old Hlompho Mohapi to claim life insurance under her name. The body of the mother-of-two was found next to a gravel road near Herolds Bay with stab wounds in July last year, the SABC reported.

Melisizwe Monqo, 31, Siphosihle Pamba, 24, and Phumlani Qhusheka, 28, have been charged with premeditated murder, fraud and aggravated robbery.

Mohapi had been lured to the area under the pretext of a job interview at George airport.

The court previously heard how life insurance policies worth over R3 million were taken under her name a few days before she was killed.