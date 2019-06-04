Henri van Breda was convicted of the murders of his father, mother and older brother. File picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - In a last bid for freedom, convicted triple axe murderer Henri van Breda will apply today at the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence. This was confirmed by his lawyer, Lorinda van Niekerk from Cluver Markotter. “Mr Van Breda’s application will be filed at the Constitutional Court today.”

In May last year Van Breda was convicted for the murders of his parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and his brother Rudi, 22, and the attempted murder of his sister Marli at their De Zalze Golf estate home on January 27, 2015.

In June last year he was handed three life sentences and an additional 15 years for the attempted murder, all served concurrently. He also received a further 12-month sentence for obstructing the course of justice. At the start of the trial Van Breda pleaded not guilty and blamed an intruder who he claimed had breached the security in the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch.

This is Van Breda’s fourth bid to have the conviction and sentencing overturned.

Cape Argus