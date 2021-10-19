TV reporter covering election stories in Cape Town survives ’scariest day on the job’

Cape Town – Covering stories ahead of next month’s local government elections, e.tv journalist Natalie Malgas has ’’survived my scariest day on the job’’. She revealed in a tweet on Monday that she and her camera crew were lucky to escape unharmed after four men, two of whom were brandishing firearms, robbed them of their camera equipment and cellphones.

’’We're unhurt & safe now. Be safe in the field colleagues,’’ Malgas tweeted, saying ’’it all happened so fast’’. Survived my scariest day on the job. 🥺🙏🏽



My cameraman & I were held at gunpoint in Khayelitsha while covering #LGE2021 stories. We're unhurt & safe now. Be safe in the field colleagues.



Camera equipment & phones stolen in ambush. 4 guys, 2 guns. It all happened so fast. — Natalie Malgas (@nataliemalgas) October 18, 2021

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the armed robbery, which took place at around noon in Bangiso Drive, Site B, in Khayelitsha. ’’Four suspects robbed a 32-year-old television reporter and her cameraman of camera and electronic equipment. They fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. ’’Any person who can shed light on the matter, or who can assist police with our investigation, is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,’’ Traut said.

Malgas, who had until yesterday never been threatened by someone with a firearm, told Netwerk24: ’’The cameraman and I, Lancelot Manjoro, had just finished a story and were busy loading the equipment back in the car when a man carrying a firearm threatened us. ’’It was absolutely shocking how a man could hold us captive in broad daylight while the community were watching. Three men then joined him,’’ Malgas said. She said they were robbed of their cellphones, the television camera and other specialised equipment, with the men departing the scene without urgency.

’’We are doing important work in the community and won’t allow it to deter us,’’ said Malgas, who expressed relief that no one was hurt. In April, eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock and camera operator Asanda Javu were robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha after reporting live on the lack of service delivery in the area Police said they were robbed by four armed men as they were packing up their camera equipment. Their camera equipment and cellphones were taken.