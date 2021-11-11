Twitter reacts to death of FW de Klerk

Cape Town – Social media was set alight following the death of FW de Klerk, the last president of apartheid South Africa, on Thursday. The FW de Klerk Foundation released a statement announcing that he had died at his home in Cape Town following a struggle with mesothelioma cancer.

The 85-year-old was president of South Africa from 1989 to 1994 and was one of two deputy presidents for Nelson Mandela after the 1994 democratic elections. The news of his death spread rapidly across the globe and trended on social media with more than 35,000 tweets. Social media users were brutal in their reactions to the news, especially to the headlines from international publications. “Today the BBC deliberately chose to insult the great name of our struggle icon, Nelson Mandela and all those who died,” tweeted Patricia Kumalo.