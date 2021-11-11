Twitter reacts to death of FW de Klerk
Cape Town – Social media was set alight following the death of FW de Klerk, the last president of apartheid South Africa, on Thursday.
The FW de Klerk Foundation released a statement announcing that he had died at his home in Cape Town following a struggle with mesothelioma cancer.
The 85-year-old was president of South Africa from 1989 to 1994 and was one of two deputy presidents for Nelson Mandela after the 1994 democratic elections.
The news of his death spread rapidly across the globe and trended on social media with more than 35,000 tweets. Social media users were brutal in their reactions to the news, especially to the headlines from international publications.
“Today the BBC deliberately chose to insult the great name of our struggle icon, Nelson Mandela and all those who died,” tweeted Patricia Kumalo.
“Let the actual South Africans write the headline for you,” tweeted Khanya Thembane.
Today the BBC deliberately chose to insult the great name of our struggle icon, Nelson Mandela and all those who died, incarcerated, exiled and maimed in pursuit of the liberation of the oppressed. History will judge you harshly— Patricia Kumalo (@KumaloPatricia) November 11, 2021
Former South African President Frederik Willem De Klerk, the last leader under apartheid and a key actor in the country’s transition to democracy, has died.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 11, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/24e6sY9uru pic.twitter.com/lIlsKbfJq7
Meanwhile, another user wrote “Thank you God” and many others continued in the same vein.
Thank you God 🕺🏾💃🕺🏾💃🕺🏾— Evil Greek (@Helstrom_Greko) November 11, 2021
Rest in piss.— Vonane (@Vonane1) November 11, 2021
While some thought those in the beyond were awaiting the arrival of de Klerk.
Chris Hani at the Gates of Heaven right now: pic.twitter.com/hc0PqWQd4u— Exclusive Banks🤴🏾 (@bandile_banks) November 11, 2021
This van must carry FW De Klerk to his final place. pic.twitter.com/WyA85oK3tP— Mjolo-The-Pandemic🚫 (@thirsty_sphe) November 11, 2021
Me and Majita Pulling FW De Klerk into the Church during his funeral Service: pic.twitter.com/a0czmVrfZT— Vusi.mz (@VusiMzobe) November 11, 2021
😂I hope vho OR Tambo and abo Chris Hani they are waiting to give him chesa mpama koHeaven pic.twitter.com/TwOvWrdL98— SiyaH Mdluli 🇿🇦 (@SihleMahamba) November 11, 2021
"FW de Klerk's legacy lives on ."— The Tea Guy (@The_Tea_Guy) November 11, 2021
The legacy : pic.twitter.com/BdRfhKp2Rt
Rasta please draw FW de Klerk I want to see something 😂 pic.twitter.com/PzoAPlInDj— ™️The Big K™️ ⚜ (@Questar_MK) November 11, 2021
FW DE KLERK going to receive his medal from Satan pic.twitter.com/de1Sd7WlIu— Mhayise (@samk3lisiwe) November 11, 2021
Getting the Team ready for FW De Klerk's Funeral at Cape Town Stadium... 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/bDitokAYFt— iFeranja😊 (@andinkyd) November 11, 2021
Bheki from Bolt driving FW DE KLERK to hell pic.twitter.com/UXNRKfCXVt— ㄥ乇乇 (@LeeCore_) November 11, 2021
If De Klerk is getting a state funeral can it atleast ke be organized by Eastern Cape Provincial Government pic.twitter.com/sDDRDWaTCF— Bastardized (@MrNyikilana) November 11, 2021
African News Agency (ANA)