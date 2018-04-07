Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have arrested two men in connection with the murder of four people, including two children, in Browns Farm near Nyanga in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

"Our investigations into the ruthless killing of four people, including two children, in Browns Farm last week led to the apprehension of two suspects aged 27 and 34 over [the] weekend," Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

The third suspect, identified to have been part of the attack, was yet to be arrested and detectives were in hot pursuit. The two arrested suspects would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on four charges of murder and one of attempted murder, he said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the detectives for bringing the suspects to book, and added that the safety of children would remain a top priority for the police in the province.

According to media reports, the four people were shot dead while sitting in a car in the informal settlement on Tuesday evening.

African News Agency/ANA