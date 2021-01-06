Two bodies found in sewage pit behind hotel in V & A Waterfront

Cape Town – Two bodies, believed to be maintenance workers, were recovered from a sewage pit behind a hotel in Waterfront in Cape Town on Tuesday evening. According to Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the bodies of the two men, aged 22 and 52, were found in a sewage pit behind a hotel in the Waterfront. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated.” She said Table Bay Harbour SAPS had opened a death inquest for investigation. According to information on the Cape Town Safety WhatsApp group, the victims were maintenance workers.

The City's Fire & Rescue Service were alerted about the incident just after 6pm.

They were informed two maintenance workers were in the pit at East Pier Road at the V&A Waterfront.

Several City resources, including Epping Trainings Hazmat Response team, Spilltech and ER24, were dispatched to the scene.

Due to the toxic gases where the bodies were situated, rescuers had to wear proper attire before being hooked onto an airline and lowered into the pit by a rope system.

The first body was retrieved at 10.23pm and the second just after midnight.

