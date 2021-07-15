Two buses set alight in Cape Town

At 4.50am, Metro Police officers received a complaint from their radio controller reporting that there were buses burning at the depot, City of Cape Town Safety and Security spokesperson Ruth Solomons said in a statement.

Cape Town – Two buses were set alight at the Blackheath Golden Arrow Bus Depot earlier on Thursday.

’’The officers responded and found two buses completely engulfed in flames. These were the two buses which were stationary nearest to the boundary wall.

’’The officers investigated and found no signs of protesters or suspicious activity in and around the facility. It is unclear at this point in time as to how these buses ignited.’

’’A case will be registered at the South African Police Service for further investigation.’’

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: ’’Our crime scene experts are still static on the crime scene at a bus depot in Blackheath, combing the area for any leads that can assist them in their investigation. It is unknown what caused the fire that resulted in the damage of the two vehicles.’’