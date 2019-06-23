File picture: ER24

Cape Town - Two electricians suffered burns, one seriously, in an explosion at an electricity substation in Vredehoek in Cape Town while they were trying to restore power to the area, paramedics said on Sunday. This followed after several suburbs suffered power outages due to the high wind and rain on Friday and overnight, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at about 10.45am on Saturday morning along with several other services. The two men, believed to be in their 30s, had sustained burns while opening the electrical box.

One man suffered serious injuries and was treated with advanced life support interventions. The other man suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a private hospital in the area for further care

The cause of the explosion was not known to ER24, but the Cape Town fire and electrical departments as well as police were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

