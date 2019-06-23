File picture: ER24

Cape Town - Two men died and three other people were injured, two seriously, when two bakkies collided on the N2 in Sir Lowry's Pass east of Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. "It is alleged that one of the bakkies descending the pass on the Grabouw side of the pass lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.15 along with Cape Town Metro Emergency Services. The two men were found to have suffered multiple injuries and showed no signs of life, and were declared dead.

Another man and a woman from the same bakkie were found to have suffered serious injuries, and were treated and transported to Helderberg Hospital by metro for further care. The driver of the second bakkie suffered minor injuries and declined transportation to hospital. The exact cause of the accident was unknown, Campbell said.

