Two killed, five injured in head-on collision involving bus and SUV on notorious N1 near Laingsburg

TWO people were killed and five injured when a SUV and a passenger bus collided on the N1, near Laingsburg, in the Central Karoo last night. According to officials, preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred on Tuesday, January 11 2022, at approximately 22:00 on the N1-near Laingsburg.

Media reports also claim that a minor was included in the two fatalities. It is alleged that the passenger bus was travelling towards Johannesburg and a SUV that was en-route towards Cape Town collided head-on. According to witness reports, the bus overtook a truck on a barrier line before colliding with the SUV, travelling in the opposite direction. “Two occupants of the SUV later died in a Laingsburg hospital. Two occupants, including the bus driver, were admitted in a serious condition and were later airlifted to at a provincial hospital due to the serious nature of their injuries. Both drivers of the bus and SUV were trapped inside the vehicles and had to be rescued by the Jaws of Life,” police media correspondent Captain Pojie said.