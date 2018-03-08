The Cape Town Cycle Tour has confirmed that two people have died during the event. Picture: Henk Kruger

Cape Town - The Cape Town Cycle Tour has confirmed that two people have died during the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

“The first was a trauma incident just before 9:00 this morning on the M3 southbound in which a group of 20 cyclists were involved in a pile up," the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust said in a statement.

“In the second incident a male participant succumbed to a suspected heart attack at Smitswinkel Bay at approximately 10:22."

The organisation refrained from identifying the participants to respect the families' wishes and expressed condolences to both their families.

Over 30 000 cyclists took on the 109 kilometre route around the peninsula in what was described by many as 'perfect conditions'.

"The women’s race saw a pioneering first when the elite and u23 women riders were offered the option of a 76 kilometre race, starting in Glencairn. This shorter route ensured a clear run all the way to the finish for the women."

Nolan Hoffman of BCX won his third title at 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour and Demacon’s Kim le Court won the Cape Town Cycle Tour women’s race.

IOL