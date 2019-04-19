Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Howe Close, Elsies River, in Cape Town. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the man was found in possession of a 9mm Ruger firearm with one magazine and nine rounds of ammunition on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that the firearm was reported as stolen in Somerset West in October 2009.



In an unrelated incident, police arrested a 30-year-old suspect after was found with an illegal firearm in Vredendal on the west coast.

"At about 4:15am, Vredendal SAPS members received an anonymous tip-off pertaining to a firearm that was sold to a person in Bazil February Street, Vredendal.

"The members acted on the information and found a .38 Revolver in the possession of a 30-year-old suspect. He was arrested on charges of possession of illegal firearm, and is due to appear in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday."

Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

