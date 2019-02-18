File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Knysna - Two suspects, aged 35 and 42, have been arrested for being in possession of 18 bags of dagga valued at R965 000 in the southern Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said in a statement. Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the arrests were made following a multi-disciplinary operation that included crime intelligence, the Eden cluster combating team and provincial traffic officials.

Nkwalase said the two were arrested during the early hours of Monday morning as part of efforts to clamp down illicit drug trafficking between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces.

"The team acted on information about a large consignment of dagga that was on transit to George. Two suspects, aged 35 and 42, were intercepted and arrested in Knysna, main road (N2) and they were found with 18 bags of dagga valued around R965 000."

Nkwalase said the suspects’ vehicle as well as the bags of dagga were seized for further investigation, and the pair are expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of dealing in dagga.

