Cape Town – Two security guards were shot in the head and killed on Monday morning at the Loerie Fourie Road garbage transfer site near Kwanonqaba in Mossel Bay, Western Cape. According to The South African, the victims – believed to have been guards at the location the previous evening – were discovered on Monday before 5am.

The two security officers, both 28 years old, were discovered outside the guard station with gunshot wounds to the head. Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, said crime scene investigators searched the area for clues while the cause of the murder was still unknown. “The suspects are still at large and a search for those responsible for the incident is under way,” Spies said.

He urged members of the public, who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, to contact the Kwanonqaba police station on 044 606 5609 or the Crime Stop at 08600-10111. Spies also said that the Information could also be shared via the MySAPS app and it would be treated with confidence. Meanwhile, the Mossel Bay Municipality has since confirmed that the transfer station was reopened to the public on Tuesday morning.

