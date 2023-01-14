Two suspects arrested for attack on police officer in the Knysna Central Business District

Johannesburg - Police arrested two suspects, aged 21 and 22, for allegedly attacking a police officer in the Knysna Central Business District on Friday. The Lieutenant Colonel was rushed to hospital by a member of the public after sustaining serious injuries.

Sergeant Christopher Spies said the investigation into the attack reveals that the officer was in the Knysna CBD when he was accosted by a group of men and he sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack. “Police arrested two suspects yesterday afternoon (Friday) in connection with the attack. The suspects, aged 21 and 22, are facing charges of attempted murder and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm,” said Spies. Furthermore a 57-year-old man was also arrested for obstructing a member in exercising his duties.

“They remain in police custody and are expected to make a court appearance on Monday, January 16,” said Spies. Police Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile has welcomed the swift response in the arrest of those involved in an “unwarranted attack” on the officer. IOL