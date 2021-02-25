Two teens arrested for possession of drugs in Manenberg

Cape Town – Two teenagers were arrested for the possession of drugs in Manenberg yesterday.

It was later discovered that one of the suspects is a ’’person of interest in a current murder case’’.

The City of Cape Town Safety and Security directorate said in a statement on Thursday the arrests took place after a joint operation between the City’s Metro Police Special Operations Unit and Manenberg police. The operation also netted a large amount of drugs and cash.

’’Due to a current gang war in the Manenberg area, the officers followed up on information received of drugs and firearms being stored at an address in Thames Walk,’’ the City said.

’’Upon entering the premises, the officers encountered a suspicious man and when they searched him, they found nine stoppe dagga, two whole and three half mandrax tablets, including R42 in cash. He was arrested for the possession of drugs.