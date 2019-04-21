Picture: Twitter/@deepdiver47

Cape Town - Cape Town CBD was covered in smoke after two trains were set alight at the Cape Town railway station on Sunday afternoon. At 15:51 on Sunday, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services received a call from someone reporting that a train was alight at the station.

Three fire engines, one water tanker, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff were dispatched to investigate the scene and tackle the blaze.

"Upon arrival, the Officer in Charge discovered two trains with five carriages each alight on Platform 12," said the City's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries have been reported.

Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled two new trains at Cape Town station where he was briefed on Prasa's efforts to improve commuter services and to stimulate economic activity and industrialisation through its modernisation programme.