UCT staff, students to discuss proposed mandatory vaccination policy at engagement sessions

Cape Town – The University of Cape Town (UCT) will host virtual engagements with staff and students this week on the proposed policy on mandatory vaccination. The staff engagement session will take place today from 11.15am to 12.45pm, while the student engagement session is scheduled for Thursday from 10.15am to 11.45am, UCT said in a statement on Wednesday.

UCT staff and students are also invited to complete a short survey, which will close at 6pm on Thursday, expressing their views on a proposed policy. The executive will then take a final stance on the matter, which will be tabled at its Council meeting on Saturday. UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: “The University of Cape Town executive is supportive of a policy requiring mandatory vaccinations for UCT staff and students.

’’We wish to meet staff and students to share our position and the reasoning behind it, give the context to that position and engage and receive input. “The executive will, after taking into consideration the views of staff and students, form a final position on the matter that will then be tabled at Council at its meeting on Saturday, 16 October.” The executive has set up the two initial information sessions to include staff and students in this discussion. Each session will include time for experts to present information on the science of vaccination and the UCT context.

The UCT Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of mandatory vaccination at their last meeting in September and the UCT College of Fellows has released a statement supporting mandatory vaccinations. Phakeng urged all UCT staff and students to attend the sessions so that the executive can hear their input and views on the matter. Those who wish attend UCT’s College of Fellows annual event next month will be required to provide proof of vaccination.