Cape Town - The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has washed its hands of the plight of pilgrims who are being scammed by ruthless Umrah operators, saying it has no jurisdiction over them.
This comes after two groups of pilgrims wanting to travel to Saudi Arabia were allegedly conned out of over R1.3 million by Imam Fasiegh Adams.
Adams now faces court after 30 travellers including a couple from Johannesburg - who were scammed in 2018 - filed criminal charges against him.
Eighteen people from Strand, and 40 from Mitchells Plain were set to leave for Umrah on Christmas Day, but were informed their trip was cancelled the day before.
The Daily Voice contacted SAHUC to find out whether Adams is accredited with the regulatory body.