Johannesburg - The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHRC) has called on refugees and asylum seekers to respect the laws of the country after clashes with police in the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday.
In the streets of Cape Town outside the UNHRC, where some foreign nationals have been camped for weeks in an attempt to seek asylum outside of South Africa, complained about a lack of protection and safety.
Police had been granted a court order to remove them from the offices.
During clashes, police had to disperse a crowd by firing teargas. There were reports of police using excessive force as they made several arrests.
Pumla Rulashe, a spokesperson for the UNHCR Regional Representation for Southern Africa, said the refugee agency was watching developments in Cape Town closely.