Cape Town - A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Cape Town after he was found in possession of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine (tik) worth about R30 million, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) visible policing unit in Parow, Cape Town and border police and customs officials conducting an operation in Parow Industria on Friday night stopped a truck and discovered 19 bags of suspected uncut crystal methamphetamine stashed in two fridges inside the truck, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The truck, which had travelled from Johannesburg, was destined for a warehouse in the area. A 50-year-old man was arrested and would appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs.

"The consignment of crystal methamphetamine, weighing about 35kg with an estimated value of R30 million, was sent for forensic analysis. The investigation continues and more arrests could follow," Potelwa said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the vigilance of the officers involved. “The confiscation and arrest boosts our efforts to tackle both drug users and dealers,” he said.

