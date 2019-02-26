Deputy Director for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape Advocate Adrian Mopp received a memorandum from #UniteBehind. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Unite Behind coalition on Monday marched to the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) demanding they probe alleged corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and those implicated in it. They also demanded Shamila Batohi, newly-elected head of the NPA, urgently arrange a meeting with Unite Behind and the Prasa board to get a more complete idea of who to prosecute for state capture at Prasa.

The group, in collaboration with activists from Equal Education and Reclaim the City, peacefully demonstrated with banners, placards and posters outside the Cape Town offices of the NPA in Buitengracht Street.

Unite Behind spokesperson Matthew Hirsch said state capture had destroyed governance and operations within the state-owned entity.

“The NPA, like Prasa and many other institutions in South Africa, has suffered greatly from state capture.”

Hirsch said the NPA’s primary obligation was to investigate and prosecute “violent criminals in our communities”.

He said a captured leadership prevented the sound running of the NPA, and had led to a case backlog, failed prosecutions, and produced a culture of criminality without consequences.

“Thankfully, the NPA is under new leadership, and acting with a broad consensus to bring those who undermined our society to justice. We understand it will take many years to rebuild.

“We and our affiliates stand ready to help in any way possible, particularly those such as the Social Justice Coalition and Equal Education who have campaigned for safety in our communities, schools and transport as demonstrated by the O’Regan-Pikoli Inquiry into Policing in Khayelitsha,” Hirsch said.

Deputy director for the NPA in the Western Cape, Adrian Mopp, accepted a memorandum from the protesters.

The marchers and community members briefed Mopp about the dangers they were facing when travelling with trains.

Equal Education’s community liaison officer, Daphne Erosi, said it had been noted that government did not take them seriously.

“We have decided to join Unite Behind’s march to the NPA to let our demands be heard,” Erosi said.

Mopp said there was a process to be followed when investigations were conducted, and prosecutions may follow once all the information was available.

Mopp said he would forward the memorandum to Batohi as requested by the marchers.

