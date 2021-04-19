UV sunrays – not vitamin D – reduce Covid-19 deaths, researchers find

RESEARCHERS from the University of Edinburgh, UK studied the link between sunlight and lower Covid-19 deaths, discovering increased exposure to ultraviolet A radiation (UVA) reduced mortalities.

The study, which has been published in the British Journal of Dermatology, focused on three countries – the US, Italy and England, analysing mortality stats and UVA levels during winter months.

UVA rays makes up 95% of the sun’s UV light but the researchers ruled out the involvement of vitamin D in lower Covid-19 mortality rates as only areas with insufficient UVB levels which helps produce Vitamin D in the body were studied.

In previous research, the group had discovered a link between sunlight exposure and improved cardiovascular health but with most recent findings, suggests that exposure to the sun causes a release in nitric oxide which reduces the ability of Sars-CoV-2 to replicate inside the body.

Although researchers considered many factors linked to the risk of death and exposure to Covid-19 such as age, ethnicity, population density, temperature, air pollution and more, the study was based on observations. Their findings could lead to further interventions and a possibility to be tested as a treatment against Covid-19.