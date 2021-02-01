UWC mourns Covid-19 death of School of Nursing professor

Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape is mourning the death of Professor Sathasivan Aranuchallam.

Fondly remembered as Prof A, Aranuchallam died on Friday in the Melomed Bellville Hospital after a brief but fierce struggle with Covid-19, UWC said in a statement on Monday.

A force in psychiatric nursing, Aranuchallam made significant advancements in the development of nursing, pioneering a system for continuing professional development which is currently being piloted nationally, UWC said.

’’It is with great sadness that the School of Nursing and the Faculty of Community and Health Sciences at the University of the Western Cape mourn the loss of Professor Sathasivan Aranuchallam.

’’Prof A joined UWC as a lecturer in the School of Nursing in 2000 and was promoted to Associate Professor in 2020. During his tenure at UWC, he made significant contributions to the School of Nursing, holding positions as both Deputy Director and Acting Director of the School.