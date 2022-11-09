UWC to host honorary doctorate and gold medal awards event

Nathan Adams Since its inception, the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has been at the forefront of fighting for justice and the upliftment of society.

More than six decades later, community engagement and the advancement of society remain at the heart of the institution. Over the years, the university has acknowledged individuals who share its principles and values – those who have acted with excellence and distinction to improve the lives of others. For the first time in UWC’s rich history, honorary doctorates and gold medals for 2021 and 2022 will be conferred at a gala ceremony dedicated to recognising such individuals. While honorary doctorates will be conferred on those who have contributed to scholarship and research, gold medals will also be awarded to individuals who have made significant and extraordinary contributions to the upliftment of society through exceptional leadership, community involvement and related activities.

Ahead of the gala ceremony, which is taking place on November 30, UWC Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius emphasised the importance of this special occasion. “This list of recipients is indeed worthy of our recognition and abiding appreciation for their national and international contributions to all spheres of society and for the upliftment of people through arts, literature, law, humanitarianism, academia and advocacy,” said Pretorius. Honorary doctorate recipients:

Theologian, author and political activist Dr Alan Boesak. Author and academic Professor Zoë Wicomb. Humanitarian and founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Internationally recognised as an Africanist thinker, author, and sociology academic, Professor Kwesi Kwaa Prah. Gold medal recipients: Respected law practitioner and founder of Al Baraka Bank, advocate AB Mohamed.

Derek Joubert and Peter Takelo, for their commitment to arts education and for nurturing the potential of the rural child in Barrydale. Sean Lance and Peter Wilson for establishing the African Leadership Institute that invests in the young leaders of Africa through the Tutu Leadership Fellowship. Former South African deputy president and UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

UWC Registrar Nita Lawton-Misra said: “We are excitedly looking forward to this inaugural event which we are hoping will become a regular event in our calendar for future years. The recipients are all deserving of the dedicated spotlight and we wish to celebrate them in a manner befitting their remarkable achievements and contributions.” Awarding honorary doctorates is a significant part of the university calendar at UWC. In 1990, then UWC chancellor Archbishop Desmond Tutu awarded honorary doctorates to Nelson Mandela and OR Tambo respectively. The prestigious honour roll of honorary doctorate recipients includes, among others, Walter and Albertina Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Fr Michael Lapsley, Breyten Breytenbach, Graça Machel, Pieter-Dirk Uys, Rhoda Kadalie, and Trevor Manuel, Shaykh Mohamed Salie Dien and Zackie Achmat.