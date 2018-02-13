"The DNA investigation did not yield evidence of a single profile of Marli or his mother on the accused's shorts. There were various bloodstains of Martin and Rudi. Again, it fits in with his version that he was close to them and not close to Marli and his mother".





Botha said the version Van Breda gave on January 27 was months before the DNA analysis had been completed.

.

"His narrative, as to his whereabouts when the attacks took place, is later corroborated when the DNA test results are received".





Judge Siraj Desai questioned why no trace of foreign DNA was found on the crime scene: "There should have been some indication of this alien person".





But, Botha insisted that this too fitted in with Van Breda's version. The lack of foreign DNA could be explained by the fact that, according to Van Breda, the attacker was wearing a balaclava and gloves.





Furthermore, Marli's DNA was not found on the axe: "It refutes the State's case."





Botha suggested that Marli could have been attacked with a second weapon by a second attacker.





"The absence of Marli’s DNA and of his DNA on her, flies in the face of the Locard’s principle (‘every contact leaves a trace’), repeatedly

referred to by State witnesses."





"Moreover, the contact between the weapon that caused Marli’s injuries and her skin-, muscle-, bone-, blood-, bone and brain- matter happened at least 8 times, during an intense, prolonged struggle. That there would have been a lot of contact between her and her attacker during the prolonged struggle is also self-evident."





The suggestion of a second axe was met with derision by Judge Desai: "Its such an improbable story".





Botha insisted that it was possible: " Gratuitous violence during home invasions happens every day in this country. Why is it improbable that the attacker got one axe from the house and brought in a second axe?"





Desai also criticised Botha for not calling defence witness Dr Reggie Perumal to testify about Van Breda's alleged self-inflicted injuries.





Botha said they had had to consider finances as Perumal was from Durban, but Desai pointed out that he had sat in court and observed for two days and could have been called then.