Cape Town - A Cape dog owner is racing against time trying to raise funds for her happy and brave dog that needs hip replacement as it was diagnosed with hip dysplasia at an early age. Pamela Lundberg, 34, marketing professional, from Cape Town, is crying for help in order to save the life of a four-year-old dog Major, who was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and has had a difficult life so far, and over the past four months.

Major's mobility has deteriorated and he is unable to get into the car, run and play, and at times get up without help and hip replacement surgery is her hope for restoring his quality of life. “Anyone who knows Major instantly falls in love with him, he found his way into my life four years ago from a puppy mill,” Lundberg said. Lundberg said that the owners of his parents had overbred the pair causing severe health issues in the puppies which only came to light when he turned six months old and had difficulty getting up from sitting.

“Diagnosed with hip dysplasia, Major managed to live a pretty full life but has been on anti-inflammatories and painkillers every day which will eventually cause his kidneys to fail if we don't have the operation, and has gone through all types of therapy including hydrotherapy, shock wave therapy and laser therapy just to keep him mobile. “Over the past four months, Major's mobility has deteriorated and he is unable to get into the car, run and play and at times get up without help. “He is a shadow of his former self and I can't tell you how it feels to see him in pain and unable to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, such as running, playing, and going for walks,” Lundberg said.

Lundberg said that the hip replacement surgery is her hope for restoring his quality of life, and without the surgery, Major will further deteriorate and will have to be put to sleep before he turns five years old. “The cost of the surgery is significant, costing a whopping R85 000 and this excludes rehabilitation and further scans. “This also needs to be settled with the vet upfront post his surgery scheduled on July 16, the specialist has to be flown down from Johannesburg and this is his one chance to have the surgery this year.