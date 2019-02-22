File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A video of a robbery shared on social media this past week helped Muizenberg police catch one suspect linked to the incident on Friday. Earlier this week, a video circulated on social media of a woman being attacked and robbed of her valuables by two men as she's walking on Sunrise Boulevard in Costa da Gama at around 7.40am.

In the video, two men watch the woman pass by and as she tries to escape, they chase and catch her before one man grabs her bag and heads back into a waiting Mercedes-Benz while the second man wrestles with her for a few seconds.

It's unclear what they're wrestling over but he is soon is seen running back to the vehicle before it speeds off.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on February 9, 2019.

Robbery video. Happened Saturday morning Muizenberg. Cape Town. Lady on her way to work attacked and robbed. B. O. L. O for this Mercedes CA96600 @Abramjee @WCCC_ZA @SAcrimefighters @crimeairnetwork pic.twitter.com/nubwEWxx7j — BOSBEER /CAPE TOWN (@BOSBEER2006) February 20, 2019

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut explained how the video assisted Muizenberg detectives in cracking the case.

"On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, a robbery incident was reported to Muizenberg South African Police Service (SAPS), in which a young female resident of Vrygrond was attacked and robbed of her cellular telephone and bag.

"The video of the robbery, which went viral on social media, was studied by Muizenberg SAPS and assisted in the investigation.

Traut explained that detectives managed to trace the car to Blouberg and managed to establish the owner's identity.

This then led to the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect from Retreat on Friday morning.

The man was detained at Muizenberg SAPS and will remain there until his court appearance on Monday.

"The silver Mercedes Benz, used in the crime, was confiscated from the owner by Muizenberg SAPS and impounded.

"The possibility of a further arrest is not ruled out," Traut said.