Cape Town - Commuters across the country have been left with no option but to use taxis and trains after drivers in the bus sector affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union Satawu and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa embarked on a countrywide strike.

Satawu said as many as 17 000 workers were expected to join the strike.

The workers are demanding a 12 percent wage increase across the board while employers are offering only seven percent.

The union said it was demanding a living wage and decent working conditions so that workers can deliver quality bus transportation services.

Numsa said that the strike would begin at 6am on Wednesday and would continue until "employers meet workers’ demands".

African News Agency and IOL